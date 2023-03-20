 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress party is in danger, not democracy, says J P Nadda

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

BJP national President J P Nadda on March 17 said, it is Congress party and not democracy which is in danger in the country, as he attacked that party's leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks in London.

He also accused the Congress leader of challenging India's sovereignty, and urged the public to make such people sit at home, according to a PTI report.

"The way in which Congress is moving towards mental bankruptcy is reprehensible and painful. The kind of activities that the Congress party is involved in these days and what their leader Rahul Gandhi is doing is condemnable," Nadda said.

Addressing a public meeting, he said, Congress leaders are involved in corruption, commission, criminalisation, and divide and rule is their policy.