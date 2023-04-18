 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress announces fourth list of 7 candidates, Jagadish Shettar gets ticket

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:03 PM IST

Shettar has been given the ticket from Hubli-Dharwad-Central Assembly segment which he currently represents.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar joined the party after quitting BJP.

With just two days left for filing of nominations to end for May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, the Congress on April 18 announced its fourth list of seven candidates, confirming the ticket to former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who joined the party after quitting BJP.

A senior Lingayat leader from north Karnataka region, who had also served as state BJP president, Leader of Opposition, Speaker and Minister in the past, the six-time MLA had joined Congress on Monday, after quitting the BJP over being denied the ticket to contest the Assembly polls.

