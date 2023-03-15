 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Karnataka Elections 2023: CM Bommai says Congress unlikely to come to power to fulfill poll promises

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

The ruling BJP has set a target of winning at least 150 seats in the 224 member Assembly, which will go to polls by May.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took aim at the election guarantees made by the Congress party on March 15 ahead of the upcoming Assembly election. He criticised the opposition party's promises, deeming them "non-implementable" and suggesting that it is unlikely that Congress will be able to come to power and fulfill their commitments.

Taking a dig at the Congress' poll guarantees, Bommai said, "They do not have a guarantee about themselves, so they are giving guarantee cards. What should people do with it? Make pickles?"

"They (Congress) will not come to power and they (the promises) will not be implemented," he added.

Bommai's comments came amidst reports of internal competition among BJP ticket aspirants in various constituencies. However, he downplayed these concerns, arguing that it is natural for a confident party to have multiple candidates vying for positions, and expressed faith in the BJP's leadership to manage the situation effectively.