Karnataka Elections 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai hits out at Siddaramaiah on jobs related tweet

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at Congress leader Siddaramaiah for "indulging in false propaganda" regarding jobs in the State.

Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Our youth are being deprived of jobs due to 40% corruption of state @BJP4Karnataka government & language policy of Union @BJP4India government. This has increased unemployment rate & destroyed the future of our youth. Double engine govt has failed our candidates."

Retaliating to the Congress leader's remark, Bommai tweeted, "The @BJP4Karnataka government has provided 55 lakhs job in last 4 yrs as per FICCI & EPFO. National average for unemployment is 4.1% while that in Karnataka is just 2.1%, almost half of the national average. @siddaramaiah pls check your facts before indulging in false propaganda."