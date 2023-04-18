 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP targets Congress over its quota stand

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 06:22 AM IST

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday accused the Congress and the JD(S) of joining hands by promising to reverse the Karnataka government order to scrap the four per cent quota for Muslims to deny benefits given to Vokkaligas, Lingayats as well as SCs and STs.

Describing the Janata Dal (Secular) as the B-team of the Congress, he said on Twitter that the BJP will stand strongly with these communities and will make sure it is with them for their progress.

He used the hashtag "anti-Hindu Congress" to target the opposition party.

While Karnataka Congress leaders want to reverse reservation, Rahul Gandhi "dropped" into Karnataka and said he wants to breach the Supreme Court limit on reservations, the BJP MP from the state tweeted.