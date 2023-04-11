 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP leaders hold deliberations to finalise poll candidates

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 07:43 AM IST

Karnataka Elections 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his predecessor B S Yediyurappa and other leaders from the state attended these meetings.

Senior BJP leaders including from Karnataka held a daylong deliberation on Monday to finalise candidates for the state assembly polls, incorporating in their discussions the suggestions made at the recent BJP Central Election Committee meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his predecessor B S Yediyurappa and other leaders from the state attended these meetings.

Shah later left for Arunchal Pradesh while other leaders continued the deliberations.

Bommai had on Sunday said after the CEC meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave some directions. The CM told reporters on Monday that the party is working on various inputs. He, however, did not elaborate on the nature of directions or inputs.