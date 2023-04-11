Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP leaders hold deliberations to finalise poll candidates

Senior BJP leaders including from Karnataka held a daylong deliberation on Monday to finalise candidates for the state assembly polls, incorporating in their discussions the suggestions made at the recent BJP Central Election Committee meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his predecessor B S Yediyurappa and other leaders from the state attended these meetings.

Shah later left for Arunchal Pradesh while other leaders continued the deliberations.

Bommai had on Sunday said after the CEC meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave some directions. The CM told reporters on Monday that the party is working on various inputs. He, however, did not elaborate on the nature of directions or inputs.

Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting at Nadda's residence, Yediyurappa rejected the speculation that he was "unhappy" with the candidate-selection exercise and praised the party leadership. There is a view that the opinion of Yediyurappa, who remains the party's foremost leader in Karnataka, for various seats is at variance with some other senior leaders.

MC Explains | AAP gets the national tag but Trinamool, NCP face a sharp no from EC Yediyurappa said the first list of about 170 to 180 candidates for the May 10 elections to 224-member assembly is expected soon. Noting that the nomination process for the polls begins from April 13, a party leader said there is no hurry to name the candidates and the BJP will analyse various equations before announcing the names. With the opposition Congress and the JD(S) attacking the ruling BJP over the entry of Gujarat dairy cooperative Amul in in the state, Bommai accused them of doing politics over the issue in the poll time. "Nandini is a powerful brand. Our procurement and market have doubled after we came to power," he said. Nandini is the Karnataka cooperative brand.

PTI