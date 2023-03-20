 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Karnataka Elections 2023: Bengaluru city’s politicians are lording it over state politics. But low voter turnout isn’t helping

Sandeep Shastri
Mar 20, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

Karnataka polls: Bengaluru city accounts for one-eighth of the seats in the Karnataka assembly, and one-fourth of the city's MLAs are ministers too. Despite the city’s woeful infrastructure, most incumbents keep winning. Could committed and mobilised voters amid low voter turnouts explain this phenomenon?

This time around, as the Congress and the BJP seek to aggressively woo the city voters, would one see an increase in voter turnout? Or will the election once again see a lukewarm response from the Bengaluru residents, resulting in the committed and mobilised voters deciding the electoral verdict?

As the weather in Karnataka gets warmer, the political temperature is also witnessing a sharp rise. The capital city , Bengaluru, with its rising middle class, has been the focus of a lot of attention in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. Bengaluru city has 28 of the 224 constituencies in the state – one-eighth of the seats. A focus on these 28 seats in the post delimitation phase (since 2008 – over the last three elections in 2008, 2013 and 2018) is indicative of some interesting trends.

City Of Ministers

One fourth of the members elected from the city (7 out of 28) are ministers in the Bommai government that has 29 ministers in all. Additionally, one MLA is the Chairman of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) – a position accorded ministerial rank. Moreover, two BJP MLAs from the city were part of the Yediyurappa ministry formed in 2019, but dropped subsequently.

When the Assembly was elected in 2018, 15 of the 28 MLAs belonged to the Congress party and eleven hailed from the BJP. Two were elected on Janata Dal(S) tickets. Four MLAs from the city (three  from the Congress and one from the JD(S)) switched sides by resigning as MLAs and winning the by-election as BJP candidates. They were all accommodated in the Ministry.