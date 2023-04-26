 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Karnataka Elections 2023: Amit Shah's remarks on polls insult to 6.5 crore Kannadigas, says Congress

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 07:10 AM IST

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Home Minister says elections in Karnataka are to hand over future of state to PM Modi. Last I checked, election on May 10 is to elect MLAs and have a CM FOR the state."

Karnataka Elections 2023: Amit Shah's remarks on polls insult to 6.5 crore Kannadigas, says Congress

The Congress slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his reported remarks that the upcoming Karnataka polls are not just to elect MLAs but to entrust the future of the state in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and claimed that the comments were an "insult" to 6.5 crore Kannadigas.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Home Minister says elections in Karnataka are to hand over future of state to PM Modi. Last I checked, election on May 10 is to elect MLAs and have a CM FOR the state."

"HM's confession shows their desperation. So much for cooperative federalism. This is an insult to 6.5 cr Kannadigas," the former Union minister said.

Tagging a video on Twitter of Shah's remarks reportedly made during a poll rally in the southern state, the Congress said the home minister must apologise and alleged that he not only insulted Karnataka's identity, but also the democratic values of India.