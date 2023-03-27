 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Karnataka Elections 2023: Amit Shah justifies scrapping 4% Muslim reservation

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

Karnataka polls 2023: The four percent reservation has been re-apportioned equally to the Lingayats and Vokkaligas, leaving the Muslims to compete for the 10 percent reservation provided for Economically Weaker Sections of the general category, which is decided based on family income.

Karnataka Elections: The Union Home Minister lauded the Karnataka governments decision of scrapping the four per cent reservation for Muslims under 2B Other Backward Classes (OBCs) category, saying the Constitution does not provide for a quota on religious lines.

In a bid to woo Lingayats and Vokkaligas, the two powerful dominant communities of Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections which are due in May, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 26 unveiled the statues of 12th century social reformer and Lingayat sect founder Lord Basaveshwara and Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda at Vidhana Soudha, the Karnataka seat of power.

Shah also justified the decision of the BJP government in Karnataka led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to scrap the four percent reservation for Muslims in the 2B category asserting that there was no provision in the Constitution for affirmative action on the basis of religion.

The four per cent reservation has been re-apportioned equally to the Lingayats and Vokkaligas, leaving the Muslims to compete for the 10 percent reservation provided for Economically Weaker Sections of the general category, which is decided based on family income.

The senior BJP leader also inaugurated a martyrs memorial at Gorata village in Bidar, where on May 9, 1948 more than 200 people are said to have been massacred by the Razakars of Nizam as the Hyderabad rulers opposed the erstwhile princely state's unification with India.