Karnataka Election Results: Bengaluru police to enforce Section 144, prohibit alcohol sales during vote counting

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the State, especially in and around the counting centres, to avoid any untoward incidents.

The Bengaluru police on May 12 announced their decision to impose Section 144 throughout the district to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted vote-counting process for the Karnataka Assembly election.

This measure will take effect from 6 am on May 13 and will remain in force until 12 am on May 14.

Bengaluru police have said that stringent security measures would be put in place at the five counting centers in Bengaluru, where the votes for 32 Assembly constituencies will be tallied.

Additionally, sales of alcohol will be prohibited in the Bengaluru police commissionerate region during this time.

The counting of votes polled for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, which witnessed a fierce fight between archrivals BJP and the Congress, will be taken up on May 13 as parties including the JD(S) wait with bated breath to know the outcome as hung assembly is a possibility.

The electoral fortunes of top leaders-- Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy, among many others will be known on Saturday.

The counting will begin at 8 am in 36 centres across the state, and poll officials expect a clear picture of the outcome is likely to emerge by mid-day.

The State registered a "record" turnout of 73.19 percent in the voting on May 10, to elect representatives to the 224-member Assembly.