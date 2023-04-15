English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

    Karnataka Election: Congress candidate Baburao Chinchansur injured in road accident in Karnataka

    As a BJP member, Chinchansur had emerged on top by defeating Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge from Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.

    PTI
    April 15, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST
    As a BJP member, Chinchansur had emerged on top by defeating Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge from Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.

    hinchansur was returning from Yadgir to Kalaburagi in his car when the driver lost control of the vehicle. In an attempt to avoid crashing against a roadside pole, he turned the vehicle on the other side, due to which the vehicle drifted and eventually overturned on the road.The Congress candidate along with his driver and gunman were rushed to the hospital.

    Congress candidate Baburao Chinchansur, who will be contesting from Gurmitkal seat in the Karnataka Assembly polls, was injured along with his driver and gunman when the car he was travelling in overturned in Kalaburagi district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

    According to the information received, Chinchansur was returning from Yadgir to Kalaburagi in his car when the driver lost control of the vehicle. In an attempt to avoid crashing against a roadside pole, he turned the vehicle on the other side, due to which the vehicle drifted and eventually overturned on the road.The Congress candidate along with his driver and gunman were rushed to the hospital.

    Their condition is said to be stable, police said.Chinchansur, who was a BJP MLC, quit the ruling party and resigned from the legislative council to join the Congress last month. He will be contesting the Assembly election slated for May 10 on a Congress ticket

    As a BJP member, Chinchansur had emerged on top by defeating Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge from Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.

    PTI
    Tags: #Baburao Chinchansur #Congress #India #Karnataka Election #Politics
    first published: Apr 15, 2023 12:27 pm