Karnataka Election 2023: Congress likely to announce CM at CLP meeting in Bengaluru on May 14

The BJP has so far won four seats and is leading on 60 seats.

After Congress declared in a tweet that it has won in Karnataka Election 2023, the party leadership issued instructions to the winning Congress candidates to come to Bangalore immediately. Some local reports also suggest that the party is likely to announce its CM face at the meeting in Bengaluru around 12 noon in Bangalore tomorrow, May 14.

As per the Election Commission (EC), Congress has won nine seats and is leading in 125 constituencies. The BJP has so far won four seats and is leading on 60 seats.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and K C Venugopal are among the leaders to be present in the meeting.

The result of this election is a stepping stone to the Lok Sabha election. I hope all non-BJP parties come together and see that BJP is defeated and I also hope Rahul Gandhi may become PM of the country, said Congress leader Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah on Saturday claimed that the visits of BJP brass led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no impact on the voters of the state.

Karnataka registered a "record" turnout of 73.19 per cent in the voting on May 10. According to the EC, a voter turnout of 73.19 per cent was recorded which is slightly above the previous polls in 2018.