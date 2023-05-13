English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress likely to announce CM at CLP meeting in Bengaluru on May 14

    Karnataka Election 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, K C Venugopal are amongst the leaders to be present in the CLP meeting.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
    The BJP has so far won four seats and is leading on 60 seats.

    The BJP has so far won four seats and is leading on 60 seats.

    After Congress declared in a tweet that it has won in Karnataka Election 2023, the party leadership issued instructions to the winning Congress candidates to come to Bangalore immediately. Some local reports also suggest that the party is likely to announce its CM face at the meeting in Bengaluru around 12 noon in Bangalore tomorrow, May 14.

    As per the Election Commission (EC), Congress has won nine seats and is leading in 125 constituencies. The BJP has so far won four seats and is leading on 60 seats.

    Catch all updates for Karnataka Elections 2023  on Moneycontrol's LIVE blog

    Mallikarjun Kharge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and K C Venugopal are among the leaders to be present in the meeting.

    Also Read | Key factors behind Congress' victory in Karnataka elections

    Related stories

    The result of this election is a stepping stone to the Lok Sabha election. I hope all non-BJP parties come together and see that BJP is defeated and I also hope Rahul Gandhi may become PM of the country, said Congress leader Siddaramaiah

    Siddaramaiah on Saturday claimed that the visits of BJP brass led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no impact on the voters of the state.

    Also Read | Karnataka Elections: Homebuyers, experts seek policy changes from new MLAs

    Karnataka registered a "record" turnout of 73.19 per cent in the voting on May 10. According to the EC, a voter turnout of 73.19 per cent was recorded which is slightly above the previous polls in 2018.

    Who won, who lost, click here for all the updates on Karnataka elections 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2023 Karnataka Election #2023 Karnataka Elections #2023 Karnataka polls #Karnataka Assembly Election #Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 #karnataka polls 2023
    first published: May 13, 2023 02:18 pm