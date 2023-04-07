 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Karnataka Election 2023: Basavaraj Bommai takes a jibe at Congress, says party will lose badly in 60 seats

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST

Karnataka Election 2023: Basavaraj Bommai had recently accused Shivakumar of making phone calls to BJP MLAs and offering them tickets in constituencies where the Congress was yet to announce candidates.

Karnataka Election 2023 | Congress' candidates for about 60 seats in Karnataka unsuitable, party will lose badly: Basavaraj Bommai

In a jibe at the Opposition party, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Congress didn't have suitable candidates in about 60 seats and the party would lose badly in the May 10 Assembly polls, performing worse than last time.

Bommai said the Congress lacked base in the State and is confused over its policies.

"As per my understanding, Congress doesn't have suitable candidates in about 60 seats, so they are trying to get people from here and there," Bommai said in response to a question. "As I had said earlier, D K Shivakumar while preparing Congress' second list contacted almost all our MLAs saying, 'seats have been reserved for you, will you join?'" .

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the Congress and Shivakumar speak with valour, but the reality inside was different.