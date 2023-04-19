 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar & his family's wealth jumps to Rs 1,413.78 crore

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 06:55 AM IST

The Kanakapura MLA, who is contesting again from the same constituency, had filed his affidavit on Monday.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar and his dependents' wealth grew from Rs 840.08 crore in the 2018 Assembly polls to Rs 1,413.78 crore in 2023 election showing an increase of 68.29 per cent over the last five years.

According to the affidavit, he has a movable property worth Rs 251.69 crore which includes Rs 6.75 crore from the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF). In all, the family has Rs 273.42 crore worth movable property.

Further, the immovable assets of the former minister is Rs 972.65 crore whereas his family has total immovable assets of Rs 1,140.36 crore.