Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar & his family's wealth jumps to Rs 1,413.78 crore

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar and his dependents' wealth grew from Rs 840.08 crore in the 2018 Assembly polls to Rs 1,413.78 crore in 2023 election showing an increase of 68.29 per cent over the last five years.

The Kanakapura MLA, who is contesting again from the same constituency, had filed his affidavit on Monday.

According to the affidavit, he has a movable property worth Rs 251.69 crore which includes Rs 6.75 crore from the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF). In all, the family has Rs 273.42 crore worth movable property.

Further, the immovable assets of the former minister is Rs 972.65 crore whereas his family has total immovable assets of Rs 1,140.36 crore.

Back in 2018, Shivakumar and his family's movable assets were Rs 101.30 crore and immovable property was Rs 738.78 crore. The Congress leader has 19 cases registered against him including four Income Tax related, two by the Directorate of Enforcement and one Central Bureau of Investigation. All these cases are ongoing.

