Karnataka Budget: Liquor to get costly, excise duty hiked by 20%

The AED for beer has increased from 175 to 185 percent, a 10 percent increase.

The excise duty on alcohol has increased by 20 percent, according to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, who made the announcement when presenting the 14th budget in Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha.

Additionally, there has been a 20 percent increase in the extra excise duty (AED) on spirits that is made in India but sold outside. The AED for beer has increased from 175 to 185 percent, a 10 percent increase.

Also read: Liquor stocks tumble as Karnataka hikes duty by 20%

After the announcement, shares of India's alcohol manufacturers like United Breweries, GM Breweries, Radico Khaitan and Som Distilleries & Breweries were trading in red.

"Karnataka contributes 15-20 percent of volumes for spirit and beer (higher for beer industry). Hence, any hike in prices will have a negative impact on volume growth prospects." said Karan Taurani, Analyst at Elara Capital in an interview with CNBC-TV18.com.

State budget of Rs 3,27,747 crore was unveiled by the chief minister, of which Rs 2,50,933 crore will be used for revenue expenses, Rs 54,374 crore for capital expenditure, and Rs 22,441 crore to pay off debt.

This budget is Siddaramaiah’s seventh Budget as a CM, highest number to be presented by a chief minister or finance minister in the state so far.