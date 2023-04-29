 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Karnataka Assembly Elections: PM raising 'tired themes', people will vote for Congress's guarantees: Jairam Ramesh

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Karnataka Polls: Launching his poll campaign from Humnabad in Bidar district, PM Modi trained his guns on the Congress over its president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'venomous snake' barb at him, saying till now the opposition party and its leaders have hurled at him different abuses 91 times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, in Humnabad, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The Congress on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was playing the "victim card" and pleading for a "discredited" double-engine government in Karnataka but the people of the state have made up their mind to oust the BJP.

Launching his poll campaign from Humnabad in Bidar district, PM Modi trained his guns on the Congress over its president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'venomous snake' barb at him, saying till now the opposition party and its leaders have hurled at him different abuses 91 times.

Reacting to it, AICC general secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "Predictably PM Modi has begun his much-delayed Karnataka campaign by playing the victim card, pleading for a completely discredited so-called 'double engine' sarkar and abusing Congress."

"These will be his tired themes no doubt as he leaves the dirty tricks to Shah and Yogi to polarise," he also alleged, targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.