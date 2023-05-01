 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka assembly elections: PM Modi, UP CM to campaign in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive on May 6 for the election campaign. (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi in the coming days.

BJP election-in-charge of the Mangaluru section Uday Kumar Shetty told reporters in Udupi on Monday that the Prime Minister will address a huge public gathering at Mulki in Dakshina Kannada district.

More than three lakh people will participate in the meeting which will cover the 13 assembly segments in the two districts, Shetty said.

PM Modi will address the public meeting at 11 am on a spacious 70-acre land, he said.