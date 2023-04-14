 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Assembly elections: JD(S) releases 2nd list of 50 candidates, overlooks Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law Bhavani

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST

Bhavani Revanna, a former Hassan zilla panchayat member is the wife of Kumaraswamy's elder brother H D Revanna.

The JD(S) on Friday announced its second list of 50 candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Ending the suspense about the Hassan seat, the party has fielded H P Swaroop, overlooking the daughter-in-law of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Bhavani Revanna, who had been firm on contesting from there.

The party initially announced a list of 49 candidates but subsequently added one more name.

The Hassan seat had become a major bone of contention as Bhavani Revanna, who had thrown her hat in the ring, refused to relent till the last minute, despite her brother-in-law and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy repeatedly making it clear that she would not be fielded, and instead a "loyal party worker" would be made to contest.