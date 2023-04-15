 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Karnataka Assembly Elections: CM Basavaraj Bommai files nomination from Shiggaon

PTI
Apr 15, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

Bommai, son of former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Parivar veteran late S R Bommai, has represented Shiggaon thrice since 2008.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday filed his nominations as BJP's candidate from Shiggaon segment here for the May 10 Assembly polls and expressed confidence of getting elected again with the highest number of votes.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday filed his nominations as BJP's candidate from Shiggaon segment here for the May 10 Assembly polls and expressed confidence of getting elected again with the highest number of votes.

Bommai was accompanied by Public Works Minister C C Patil, Haveri-Gadag MP Shivakumar Udasi, and son Bharath Bommai among others as he submitted his papers to the Returning Officer.

Bommai, son of former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Parivar veteran late S R Bommai, has represented Shiggaon thrice since 2008.

With a saffron shawl on his shoulder, the 63-year-old Chief Minister visited Shiggaon's 'Dyamavva Devi' temple, before filing his nomination.