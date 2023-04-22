 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Karnataka Assembly elections: BJP's 'polarisation politics' will fail in Karnataka: Congress

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST

2023 Karnataka Polls: Sapra alleged that the BJP government had failed to fulfil all its promises, especially in the energy sector, during the last four years of its rule.

Congress questionied why the government failed to carry out its promise that every household would be provided with power connection and 24x7 access to electricity under the 'Saubhagya' scheme.

Describing the BJP as a "sinking ship" in Karnataka, AICC spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra on Saturday said the "polarisation politics" of the ruling party will not work this time in the upcoming Assembly election.

Addressing reporters here, Sapra alleged that the BJP government had failed to fulfil all its promises, especially in the energy sector, during the last four years of its rule.

"The BJP government is a sinking ship in the state. People need a change and they will give a clear mandate in favour of the Congress this time," he said.

Unscheduled power cuts continue to plague all major cities of Karnataka, he said, questioning why the government failed to carry out its promise that every household would be provided with power connection and 24x7 access to electricity under the 'Saubhagya' scheme.