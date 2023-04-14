 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Assembly elections: After losing national party tag, CPI plans to fight polls on its 'ears of corn and sickle' symbol

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 09:07 PM IST

"In the Karnataka election, CPI will contest on the symbol 'ears of corn and sickle' that used to be the party's election symbol ever since 1952... The CPI will strive hard to retain it," party MP Binoy Viswam said in a tweet.

Representational image (CPI Bihar/Facebook)

The Communist Party of India, which recently lost its national party status, will contest the Karnataka election on its 'ears of corn and sickle' symbol, party MP Binoy Viswam said Friday.

The CPI was recognised as a 'national party' in 1989. It is the only political party to contest all general elections on the same electoral symbol and has maintained an uninterrupted presence in the Lok Sabha. It was the first non-Congress party to form government in any state and since then has been part of many governments.

To use its poll symbol in a state where it is not a recognised party, CPI will have to seek the Election Commission's permission.

