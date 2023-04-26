Karnataka election 2023 live news: BJP readies for campaign, Yogi Adityanath to address four rallies today

Karnataka election updates: Parties have upped the ante for Karnataka Assembly elections. PM Narendra Modi will conduct nearly 15 public meetings, and road shows in next six days in the state. Karnataka assembly election 2023: The Prime Minister will begin campaigning on April 28 and will continue till May 7. The BJP leaving no stone unturned and for that top leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and national party president JP Nadda have been aggressively campaigning across the state
Karnataka elections 2023: The last leg of campaigning for Karnataka elections will see biggies from BJP and Congress hoping to turn the tide in their favour. While the Congress is banking on an anti-incumbency wave that has worked since 1985, the ruling BJP hopes PM Modi's popularity will see it through.
113 seats are needed for a simple majority — a feat BJP has never achieved.
The PM will be reportedly involved in about 15 public meetings and roadshows in next six days, giving the BJP campaign a
significant push. In all, there are 2,613 candidates in the fray for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls after the last date for withdrawal of nominations on Monday. According to the final list of candidates shared by the Election Commission, 185 women candidates and one from the ‘Others’ category are contesting.
While 224 candidates are from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Opposition Congress has fielded 223, and the Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded 207 candidates.
Karnataka Election 2023: Jairam Ramesh slams Amit Shah's remarks on state polls
Home Minister Amit Shah was accused by Congress general secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh of making a 'brazenly intimidatory statement' and of 'issuing threats' during the election campaign after Shah asserted riots will break out in Karnataka if Congress wins the poll.
The growth of the state, according to Shah, will be in 'reverse gear' if the Congress establishes the government, he said in a speech to the public in the Belagavi district of Karnataka. "If the Congress comes to power, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high and Karnataka will be afflicted with riots," the home minister had said.
Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep campaigns for BJP
#WATCH | Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep campaigns for Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Molakalmuru Assembly constituency, S Thippeswamy, in Chitradurga#KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/CL7I4mY0UG— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023
Karnataka election updates: Jagadish Shettar hits out at BJP
Shettar, the Congress candidate from Hubli-Dharwad Central in Karnataka, said, "In the last elections, I won with the support of the people of this constituency. I am now contesting for the seventh time and the kind of support I am seeing shows that even the people of this area were hurt by the way the BJP treated me."
Karnataka elections 2023: What B. Bommai said on BJP wave in the state
Basavaraja Bommai, chief minister of Karnataka, claimed there is a significant BJP wave in the state ahead of the assembly elections on May 10. Bommai conducted a campaign stop on Tuesday in the Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly constituency.
Yogi Adityanath to address 4 rallies in Karnataka today
Chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will visit the Gowda stronghold of Mandya and address a public gathering there as well as in Vijayapura. BJP believes Yogi might assist the party in stealing a substantial portion of Vokkaliga votes away from the JDS and Congress.This is his first appearance for the upcoming Karnataka elections.
Karnataka elections 2023: PM to lead BJP campaign in Karnataka
PM Modi will start his campaign on April 28 and will continue till May 7. This will reportedly include12 to 15 public meetings/rallies and road shows in the next six days in the Karnataka elections. He will campaign on April 28, April 29, May 3, May 4, May 6 and May 7
Karnataka election updates: Congress bats for women in Karnataka
The Congress said it is committed to the protection and progress of the women of Karnataka, citing examples of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh to claim that it delivers on its promises."Our commitment to the women of Karnataka for their protection and progress: --Gruha Lakshmi:Rs 2000/month to women; Gruha Jyothi: 200 units/month free electricity; Yuva Nidhi: Rs 3000/month for unemployed graduates. Congress delivers on its promises-as we have done in RJ,CG, HP," Ramesh said in a tweet.
Karnataka elections 2023: What Esharappa said on Muslim votes
BJP leader and former Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa asserted that the saffron party didn't need Muslim votes in the upcoming Karnataka elections, but went on to say that nationalist Muslims would vote for the party anyway.
Karnataka election updates: Regional surveys give Congress the edge
In two out of six pre-poll and opinion surveys done by regional news network, the Congress has an edge while all of them indicate the possibility of a hung verdict in the May 10 Assembly election. The pre-poll survey by TV9 and C-Voter gives Congress 106-116 seats and the BJP 79-89 seats, placing the JD(S) is in the 24-34 category.