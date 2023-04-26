Karnataka election 2023 live news: BJP readies for campaign, Yogi Adityanath to address four rallies today

April 26, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

Karnataka Election 2023: Jairam Ramesh slams Amit Shah's remarks on state polls





Home Minister Amit Shah was accused by Congress general secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh of making a 'brazenly intimidatory statement' and of 'issuing threats' during the election campaign after Shah asserted riots will break out in Karnataka if Congress wins the poll.

The growth of the state, according to Shah, will be in 'reverse gear' if the Congress establishes the government, he said in a speech to the public in the Belagavi district of Karnataka. "If the Congress comes to power, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high and Karnataka will be afflicted with riots," the home minister had said.

