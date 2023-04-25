Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi set to address public gatherings today

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: In last 5 polls, the BJP hasn’t gone beyond 170 seats. It needs a high strike rate of 67 percent, which means winning every 2 out of 3 seats in the rest of Karnataka (113 / 170). There are 77 seats which it has never won in the last three polls.
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE News: The pressure is on the BJP in the high-stakes battle for Karnataka. The state goes to polls on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13. The ruling party faces a high level of anti-incumbency and corruption charges in its quest to retain the Vidhana Soudha. No Chief Minister has managed to come back to power in Karnataka since 1985. To top it, some senior leaders have left after being denied tickets and joined the Congress. The BJP faces larger structural challenges in Karnataka, the state in the south it has been able to breach. It has emerged as the single largest party in three out of the last four elections. However, it has never been able to touch the magical mark of 113 seats (2004: 84, 2008: 110, 2018: 104). Watch this space in the run-up to the most exciting political battle before the 2024
Karnataka Polls: Union Minister Amit Shah in Bagalkote
This Assembly election is not just to choose an MLA but to hand over the future of the state in to the hands of PM Modi. It is an election to make Karnataka a developed state and also bring political stability here
Karnataka elections: Reservation based on religion unconstitutional, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said reservation based on religion was unconstitutional, and asserted that the BJP would implement the quota formula adopted by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka. He added that reservation on the basis of religion was unconstitutional, and never would it have "permission" under the Constitution.
State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had decided to scrap the four percent reservation for Muslims under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota and to distribute it equally among the dominant Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities.
Karnataka CM & BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai campaigns in Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly constituency ahead of May 10 elections in the state
Karnataka Assembly Polls: Battle on as Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi both set to address public today
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are in Karnataka to campaign for the state assembly election scheduled on May 10.
While Shah is set to address a public meet at Teradal in Bagalkot at 11 am. He will also hold a
roadshow in Yadgiri.
Gandhi is scheduled to address roadshows in Mysore at 12 noon and in Krishnarajanagara at 5.30 pm today on April 25. She is also to be part of a women’s convention in Chamrajanagar district.
Karnataka polls: Nomination withdrawal ends, 2,613 candidates in election fray & 'rebel trouble' for parties in some seats
Out of 2,613 candidates in the poll fray, 2,427 are male, 184 females and 2 others, office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka said.
Karnataka Polls: Govt assures that no appointments will be made before Court order
The Karnataka government has again assured that no admissions or appointments will take place on the basis of the government order scrapping 4 percent OBC reservation for Muslims till May 9.This came after the Supreme Court deferred hearing of plea challenging Karnataka government's decision.
Supreme Court has deferred hearing of plea challenging Karnataka government scrapping 4 percentOBC (other backward classes) reservation to Muslims to May 9. Solicitor General says his earlier assurance that no appointment/admission will be made as per the government order scrapping the reservation will continue till May 9. The case was earlier scheduled for hearing today.
Karnataka Elections Updates: Opposition parties to meet after K'taka polls
A meet of top opposition leaders from 19 political parties is set to take place after the Karnataka assembly polls, sources from Congress told PTI. The "joint front" meeting was delayed from April to later in May due to the state election. Sources added that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will likely host the meet in May and has already held conversations with invested party leaders.
Karnataka Polls: BJP-ally AIADMK withdraws lone candidate in Karnataka
Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK has on April 24 withdrawn its lone candidate in the Karnataka assembly polls after a request from the BJP. The state goes to polls on May 10. The AIADMK and BJP, which is the ruling party in Karnataka, are allies in Tamil Nadu.
Corrupt BJP regime only focused on helping 2-3 of its 'mitr', Rahul Gandhi tells farmers in Karnataka
In his interaction with sugarcane farmers at Ramdurg in this district, he said India's progress depended on the progress of its farmers, labourers and small businesses.
Karnataka Election Updates: Karnataka is key to AAP’s "national party" expansion plans
Earlier this month AAP was recognised as a national party by the Election Commission. The Karnataka Assembly Elections are expected to “open the doors" for electoral prospects in south India. Experts however feel that AAP has a long way to go before it has a significant electoral presence in Karnataka as the current battle is tightly locked between the BJP-Congress-JD(S).Here's a look at the factors at play
Karnataka Election Updates: Do-or-die battle for the Congress
The BJP is trying to apply its UP-Bihar formula in Karnataka and trying to bring at least a portion of Congress’s core support base under their Hindutva umbrella.
BJP and the Congress both know this election is important because its results will rub off on the forthcoming state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Read full
Karnataka election updates: Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Mysuru
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will visit Mysuru and Chamarajanagar to campaign for the Congress party. Her visit came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Vokkaliga heartland, old Mysore region. All political parties started campaigning after the filing of the nominations ended last week. Karnataka will see a three-cornered fight between the Congress, BJP and the JD(S).
For Amit Shah, Karnataka elections is development vs appeasment
Union home minister Amit Shah in a rally said if Karnataka were to be freed from the “appeasement politics” of Congress, then the state’s electorate must ensure a full majority for BJP in the May 10 assembly Shah said Karnataka was all about PM Modi’s development politics versus the Congress’s appeasement politics.
Karnataka election updates: BJP banking on reservation structure
BJP will be banking on the reservation structure implemented by the Bommai government to help placate caste groups such as Lingayats, Vokkaligas and Scheduled Castes in the upcoming polls.
Not more than 40 seats for BJP in Karnataka elections, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged Karnataka voters to not give more than 40 seats to the BJP in the upcoming May 10 assembly elections. Addressing a rally in Haveri, Gandhi asked voters to give at least 150 seats to Congress.
Karnataka elections news: After Cong leader Gangadhar Gowda's home, tax raids at Ankita Builders' home in Hubballi
Taxmen raided private real estate developer Ankita Builders and its owner Narayan Acharya's home in Karnataka's Hubballi. A raid is also on at the residence of builder Aravind Kalburgi in the city. The raids come two residential premises of Karnataka Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda and an educational institution in Belthangady of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada were searched by taxmen.
Karnataka election updates: BJP's urban apathy
BJP is the first choice of voters in urban seats across India. However, the party has not been able to hold onto the urban seats of Bengaluru region after 2008. With 28 seats, Bengaluru accounts for an eighth of the total seats in the assembly.