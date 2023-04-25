Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi set to address public gatherings today

April 25, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

Karnataka Assembly Polls: Battle on as Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi both set to address public today

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are in Karnataka to campaign for the state assembly election scheduled on May 10.

While Shah is set to address a public meet at Teradal in Bagalkot at 11 am. He will also hold a

roadshow in Yadgiri.

Gandhi is scheduled to address roadshows in Mysore at 12 noon and in Krishnarajanagara at 5.30 pm today on April 25. She is also to be part of a women’s convention in Chamrajanagar district.