Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi set to address public gatherings today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said reservation based on religion was unconstitutional, and asserted that the BJP would implement the quota formula adopted by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka. He added that reservation on the basis of religion was unconstitutional, and never would it have "permission" under the Constitution.
State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had decided to scrap the four percent reservation for Muslims under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota and to distribute it equally among the dominant Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities.