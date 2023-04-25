Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi set to address public gatherings today

April 25, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE News: The pressure is on the BJP in the high-stakes battle for Karnataka. The state goes to polls on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13. The ruling party faces a high level of anti-incumbency and corruption charges in its quest to retain the Vidhana Soudha. No Chief Minister has managed to come back to power in Karnataka since 1985. To top it, some senior leaders have left after being denied tickets and joined the Congress. The

BJP faces larger structural challenges in Karnataka, the state in the south it has been able to breach. It has emerged as the single largest party in three out of the last four elections. However, it has never been able to touch the magical mark of 113 seats (2004: 84, 2008: 110, 2018: 104). Watch this space in the run-up to the most exciting political battle before the 2024