JD(S) has close links with people in coastal Karnataka, says Deve Gowda

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday said the entire coastal region in Karnataka is a fortress of the secular forces including the Janata Dal(S).

Addressing reporters here, Gowda, who is here to campaign for party candidate Mohiuddin Bava in Mangaluru North constituency, said the JD(S) always had close relations with the people of Dakshina Kannada.

"We had five zilla panchayat members and three MLAs who got elected from here in the past," he said.

Urging the voters to support Bava, who switched to the JD(S) after the Congress denied him a ticket, Gowda said Bava had dedicated five years of his life to public service in the constituency.