In Pics: Karnataka Election Results 2023 Highlights

Fireworks at AICC office in Delhi as the party crosses halfway mark in Karnataka election results 2023 | Image Source: ANI
Sweets being distributed outside Bengaluru residence of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar as the Congress crosses the halfway mark in Karnataka election 2023 results| Image Source: ANI
Celebrations are underway at AICC HQ in New Delhi as the party inches towards the halfway majority mark in Karnataka election results | Image Source: ANI
As the counting of votes takes place for Karnataka polls, CM Basavaraj Bommai visits Hanuman temple in Hubballi | Image Source: ANI
Visuals of a counting centre in Kolar, as the counting of votes begins for Karnataka:
[video width="640" height="352" mp4="https://images.moneycontrol.com/static-mcnews/2023/05/VID-20230513-WA0050.mp4"][/video]
Counting begins amid tight security.
Security arrangements tightened ahead of the counting of votes for the 224 seats. Visuals from Mount Carmel College and St. Joseph's College counting centres in Bengaluru | Image Source: ANI
Security outside Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's residence in Hubballi, ahead of Assembly election results today | Image Source: ANI
Police security at the counting centre set up in Gulbarga University campus, Kalaburagi. The counting of votes polled in nine constituencies is being done here | Image Source: ANI