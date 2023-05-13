English
    In Pics: Karnataka Election Results 2023 Highlights

    The counting of votes began at 8 am today across Karnataka in 36 centres amid tight security.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
    Image Source: ANI

    Image Source: ANI

    Fireworks at AICC office in Delhi as the party crosses halfway mark in Karnataka election results 2023 | Image Source: ANI

    Sweets being distributed outside Bengaluru residence of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar as the Congress crosses the halfway mark in Karnataka election results 2023 | Image Source: ANI

    Celebrations are underway at AICC HQ in New Delhi as the party inches towards the halfway majority mark in Karnataka election results | Image Source: ANI

    As counting of votes take place for Karnataka polls, CM Basavaraj Bommai visits Hanuman temple in Hubballi | Image Source: ANI

    Visuals of a counting centre in Kolar, as the counting of votes begins for Karnataka:

    Fv-Z6DmXwAAtF7b Counting begins amid tight security.

    Security arrangements tightened ahead of counting of votes for the 224 seats. Visuals from Mount Carmel College and St. Joseph's College counting centres in Bengaluru | Image Source: ANI

    Security outside Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's residence in Hubballi, ahead of Assembly election results today | Image Source: ANI

    Police security at the counting centre set up in Gulbarga University campus, Kalaburagi. The counting of votes polled in nine constituencies are being done here | Image Source: ANI

    Who won, who lost, click here for all the updates on Karnataka elections 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 13, 2023 11:50 am