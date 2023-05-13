In Pics: Karnataka Election Results 2023 Highlights

May 13, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Image Source: ANI

Fireworks at AICC office in Delhi as the party crosses halfway mark in Karnataka election results 2023 | Image Source: ANI

Sweets being distributed outside Bengaluru residence of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar as the Congress crosses the halfway mark in Karnataka election 2023 results| Image Source: ANI

Celebrations are underway at AICC HQ in New Delhi as the party inches towards the halfway majority mark in Karnataka election results | Image Source: ANI

As the counting of votes takes place for Karnataka polls, CM Basavaraj Bommai visits Hanuman temple in Hubballi | Image Source: ANI

Visuals of a counting centre in Kolar, as the counting of votes begins for Karnataka:

[video width="640" height="352" mp4="https://images.moneycontrol.com/static-mcnews/2023/05/VID-20230513-WA0050.mp4"][/video]

Counting begins amid tight security.

Security arrangements tightened ahead of the counting of votes for the 224 seats. Visuals from Mount Carmel College and St. Joseph's College counting centres in Bengaluru | Image Source: ANI

Security outside Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's residence in Hubballi, ahead of Assembly election results today | Image Source: ANI

Police security at the counting centre set up in Gulbarga University campus, Kalaburagi. The counting of votes polled in nine constituencies is being done here | Image Source: ANI