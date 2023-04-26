 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hubballi battle turns into BJP-RSS vs Shettar

Asha Krishnaswamy
Apr 26, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST

From donning the crisply starched and ironed white-and-khaki uniform of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to sporting a traditional Muslim cap, Jagadish Shivappa Shettar has come a long way.

And, even before he completes familiarizing himself with his new party, the Congress, after spending a lifetime with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP, his political future will be locked in the electronic voting machines in Hubballi on May 10.

The former Karnataka chief minister, who left the BJP last month and moved to the Congress, won the Hubbali Central constituency six times as a BJP candidate. He is up against the BJP’s Mahesh Tenginkai, and also has to contend with federal Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Jayaprakash Nadda and senior leader BL Santhosh, who are all heavily invested in Tenginkai’s campaign.

BJP journey 