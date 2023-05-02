 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Four months after fatal Metro pillar mishap, first public hearing on May 3,4

Christin Mathew Philip
May 02, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) has requested people with information or evidence related to the incident to either appear in person on the designated days or write to the CMRS office in Bengaluru.

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) has initiated an investigation into the collapse of a Metro reinforcement structure that resulted in the deaths of a woman and her toddler son in HBR Layout on Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru, nearly four months ago.

In a notification published in newspapers on May 2, Anant Madhukar Chowdhary, CMRS (Southern Circle, Bengaluru), stated that a statutory hearing will be held at 10 am on May 3 and 4 at the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) head office in Shanti Nagar.

The CMRS, under the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, has requested people with information or evidence related to the incident to either appear in person on the designated days or write to the CMRS office in Bengaluru.

While a CMRS probe and public hearing following a Metro accident is standard procedure, it is unclear why the investigation was delayed for so long. Chowdhary took over as Commissioner of Railway Safety (Southern Circle, Bengaluru) only in March 2023, following the retirement of AK Rai.