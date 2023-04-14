 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Eye on Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka polls: At 6 km/year, Namma Metro on super slo-mo track

Christin Mathew Philip
Apr 14, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

Most Bengaluru's tech-corridors are still not connected by the metro and Metro Man Sreedharan says at least 1 km of metro line is required for every 1 lakh people.

The crucial tech corridors in India’s IT capital such as Outer Ring Road, Sarjapur Road, Domlur and Koramangala are yet to be connected by metro.

Twelve years after South India's first metro network started, the Namma Metro network in Bengaluru covers 68.6 kilometres. That works out to an average addition of barely 6 km every year since 2011.

The crucial tech corridors in India’s IT capital such as Outer Ring Road, Sarjapur Road, Domlur and Koramangala are yet to be connected by metro.

In contrast, the Delhi Metro, which has been operational since 2002, runs a 349 km network (17 km per annum). The Hyderabad metro, which started in 2017, already boasts of a 67 km network (11 km/year).

Also Read:  Eye on Bengaluru: Why tech capital’s 2G infra work pace needs a 5G push