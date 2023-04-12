 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi announces decision to quits BJP

Apr 12, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

Sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli was given ticket in Athani in Belagavi district.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday announced his decision to resign from primary membership of the BJP, a day after the ruling party denied him a ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections.

Savadi is a three-time MLA from Athani, but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress).

"I have certainly taken a decision. I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the party," Savadi, a BJP MLC, said in a press conference.