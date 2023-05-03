Congress slams BJP's 'double engine' pitch, says May 10 poll to propel 'derailed' Karnataka engine

The Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP over its "double engine" pitch in the Karnataka polls, saying the May 10 election is to propel the Karnataka engine which got "derailed" by the BJP in the last four years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have been batting for the continuation of BJP rule at the Centre and in Karnataka and have been highlighting the benefits of "double engine" governments.

"Double engine" is a term often used by BJP leaders to refer to the party ruling at the Centre and in a state.

Slamming the BJP's pitch, Congress' general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "What Double Engine?! 94% of the revenue of Karnataka state government comes from the state's own revenue plus its own share of taxes from the Centre, determined not by 'Modi Aashirwaad' but by the Finance Commission formula."

The May 10 election is to propel the Karnataka engine which got "derailed" by BJP in the last four years, Ramesh said.

"It has to be an engine of growth combined with social harmony, not a 40% Commission engine running on hot air," he said.

Voting will take place in the state on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13.