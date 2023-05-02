Congress locked up Lord Rama, now it wants to lock up those who worship Hanuman: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress for promising to ban Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto. He called it the party's attempt at trying to lock up those who worship Hanuman.

He claimed that the Congress had earlier locked up Lord Rama and now it wanted to lock up those who chant 'Jai Bajrang Bali' (Hail Hanuman).

Modi's attack on the Congress came within hours of the opposition party releasing its election manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections.

The Congress manifesto said: "We believe that law and constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations."

Addressing an election rally here in Vijayanagara district, Modi said: "I have come to the land of Hanuman. I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to pay obeisance to the land of Hanuman but see the misfortune that when I have come to pay my respect to Hanuman's land, at the same time Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman." Modi said, "First they (Congress) locked up Lord Rama and now they have vowed to lock up those who chant 'Jai Bajrang Bali'." "It is the misfortune of the country that the Congress had a problem with Lord Rama and now it has difficulty with those who say 'Jai Bajrang Bali'," he added.

Karnataka polls: Congress manifesto proposes tunnel roads, revival of elevated corridor project The Prime Minister told the crowd that the BJP was committed to making Karnataka the number one state. "I pray for the accomplishment of this vow by bowing my head at the feet of Lord Hanuman." "BJP will never let anyone damage the honour and culture of Karnataka," Modi vowed. He said the Vijayanagara dynasty and its history were the pride of India. Invoking the name of the glorious ruler of Vijayanagara dynasty, he said Sri Krishnadevaraya with his resources had immortalised this region. He had strengthened business ties with various countries and had made the culture of Karnataka famous worldwide.

