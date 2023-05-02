 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress locked up Lord Rama, now it wants to lock up those who worship Hanuman: PM Modi

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

PM Modi's attack on the Congress came within hours of the opposition party releasing its election manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress for promising to ban Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto. He called it the party's attempt at trying to lock up those who worship Hanuman.

He claimed that the Congress had earlier locked up Lord Rama and now it wanted to lock up those who chant 'Jai Bajrang Bali' (Hail Hanuman).

The Congress manifesto said: "We believe that law and constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations."