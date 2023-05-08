Congress highlights price rise under BJP, appeals to Karnataka voters to defeat 'trouble engine' govt

The Congress charged the BJP with allowing inflation to destroy household budgets in Karnataka as well as the rest of the country, and urged the people of the state to defeat its "trouble engine government".

The opposition party gave full-page advertisements in leading dailies listing the rise in prices of essential commodities such as cooking gas, petrol, diesel, rice milk and cooking oil.

"They robbed the state. They robbed your savings. Double engine wrecks family budgets. Double engine is double droha (betrayal). Choose wisely," the advertisement said.

The BJP has pitched the "double engine" government -- a reference to the party being in power both at the Centre and in the state -- as a necessity for the fast-paced development of Karnataka.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge shared his party's advertisement on Twitter and wrote, "Defeat the Price Rise imposed by 'Trouble Engine' Government. Stop the Loot of 40% Commission Sarkara. Elect Congress, Elect Progress!" Sharing the advertisement, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, "Gas: 168% , rice: 133%, urad dal: 168%; cooking oil: 250% costlier. 'Trouble Engine' has picked everyone's pocket, has looted the whole of Karnataka with 40 per cent commission." "The BJP's government of price rise and stealing will go. The Congress government with 5 guarantees will come," Gandhi said.

The Congress has accused the BJP dispensation in Karnataka of engaging in rampant corruption and "taking 40 per cent commission in all kinds of work done by the government".

Sharing the party's advertisement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "They robbed you of your chosen government. They robbed the state. Then they robbed your savings." The "JhootLoot Double Engine BJP" has allowed inflation to destroy household budgets in Karnataka and the rest of the country ensuring that even the most basic commodities are out of reach for common people, Ramesh charged.

"But the PM will never talk about these issues, he will never address the real problems Indians face. He will only distract and divide," Ramesh alleged.

In another tweet, Ramesh said, "Remember these household names? 1. Vijaya Bank 2. Corporation Bank 3. Syndicate Bank 4. Canara Bank 5. State Bank of Mysore. They were all once a tribute to the entrepreneurship of Kannadigas." The work culture and local knowledge of these banks ensured a better connect with financial needs of the people of Karnataka, he said.

"Sadly, thanks to Modi Government, they no longer exist as independent entities. The same will happen to Nandini (Karnataka's milk cooperative) if BJP isn't stopped on May 10th. The Congress party guarantees to safeguard the interests of Kannadigas and Karnataka," he said.

In another tweet, Ramesh said that the government currently owns 54 per cent of Bengaluru-based BEML, and claimed that now the Modi government is planning to sell another 26 per cent stake in it. "This means that BEML is going to be a completely private company. Apart from its product line with an important strategic value, it has huge land assets in and around Bengaluru, which is the real reason it is being sold off!" he alleged.

The elections for the 224-member Karnataka assembly will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.