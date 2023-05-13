Congress claims victory in Karnataka; Mandate against Modi and BJP's 'Operation Kamala', says Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah addresses media

The Congress is heading for a landslide win in Karnataka, as votes continued to be counted for the 224-member assembly on May 13 afternoon. The party was ahead in more than 130 seats, way past the half-way mark of 112.

Talking to media, senior party leader Siddaramaiah, who is the frontrunner to be the chief minister, called it a big victory and a vote against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and the BJP’s divisive politics.

"People have rejected divisive politics. Newly elected MLAs will make a decision and based on their decision, the high command will decide on the CM," said Siddaramaiah.

The people of Karnataka were fed up with the BJP government and wanted a change, the former chief minister said. He claimed that the BJP won the previous election through "Operation Kamala," a term often used by opposition parties for the alleged BJP tactic of poaching opposition MLAs to form a government.

"No relevance of Modi in KarantakaEven if Shah and Modi come, it will make no difference. This is a warning sign for the BJP and Narendra Modi. People of India will vote against the BJP in 2024," he said.

Siddaramaiah credited Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra for energising the Congress cadre.

The victory in Karnataka would be a stepping stone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and was a warning sign for Modi, he said. The PM campaigned in Karnataka 20 times, which was unprecedented, but failed to yield results, he said.

The BJP leaders talked about introspection and regrouping as the party stared at a crushing defeat. Outgoing chief minister Basavraj Bommai while conceding the election said the party would examine the issues and strive to win back people’s trust.