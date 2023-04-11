 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP veteran Eshwarappa opts out of Karnataka polls fray, wishes to retire from electoral politics

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST

The 74-year-old Kuruba leader, also known for his controversial statements, is a five-time MLA from Shivamogga, and has served as minister holding various portfolios.

Eshwarappa would turn 75 in June, the unofficial age bar in the BJP for leaders to contest polls (File image: Twitter/@ANI)

Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday told the party's central leadership that he wishes to retire from electoral politics and requested it to not consider fielding him from any constituency in the Assembly polls next month.

The decision of the former state unit president, who played a key role along with B S Yediyurappa in building the party in the state over the last four decades, came in the midst of the BJP finalising its list of candidates for the elections.

"I wish to voluntarily retire from electoral politics. Hence, it is my request not to consider my name for any constituency for the Assembly elections this time," the former Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council said in a letter to BJP President J P Nadda.

Eshwarappa, who resigned as minister last year over a corruption charge, expressed his gratitude to the seniors in the party who gave him honourable positions in his 40-year political career right from booth level to the deputy Chief Minister.