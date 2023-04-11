 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP leadership tells ex-Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar not to contest, he terms decision unacceptable

Apr 11, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, a sitting MLA from Hubli-Dharwad Central, said he has told the leadership that he would contest the election again, and requested them to give him an opportunity.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday said he has been asked by the BJP central leadership not to contest the May 10 Assembly elections, to which he has informed the party top brass of his displeasure with the decision.

Shettar, a sitting MLA from Hubli-Dharwad Central, said he has told the leadership that he would contest the election again, and requested them to give him an opportunity. He told them that their decision was not acceptable to him and urged the party top brass for its reconsideration.

"I received a message from the seniors in the party that I am senior and a former chief minister. So, make way for others," the 67-year-old BJP leader told reporters.

Shettar, a former BJP state unit president and Assembly Speaker, said he has worked hard for 30 years to build the party in the north Karnataka region.