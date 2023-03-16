 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto, truck drivers to BMTC & KSRTC employees, poll-bound Karnataka enters strike season

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai told reporters on March 16 that they have decided to raise the wages of transport department employees by 15%.

Election-bound Karnataka is all set for a series of strikes which is likely to disrupt the normal life of residents in the state, including Bengaluru.

Opposing the traffic police's restriction on heavy vehicles in the city during peak hours, the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners’ and Agents’ Association has called for an indefinite strike from midnight March 16.

"Bengaluru traffic police banned heavy vehicles in the city from 7am to 11am and 4pm to 9pm citing traffic congestion. We are finding it difficult to find unloading staff at night. All truckers in Bengaluru will participate in the indefinite strike which will affect the supply of vegetables, fruits, flowers and couriers etc" said association president GR Shanmugappa.

Meanwhile, 21 auto-rickshaw unions have called for a three-day strike from March 20 opposing the bike taxi services in the city. The Unions are demanding a ban on bike taxi services on the lines of Delhi and Maharashtra.