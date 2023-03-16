Auto, truck drivers to BMTC & KSRTC employees, poll-bound Karnataka enters strike season

Election-bound Karnataka is all set for a series of strikes which is likely to disrupt the normal life of residents in the state, including Bengaluru.

Opposing the traffic police's restriction on heavy vehicles in the city during peak hours, the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners’ and Agents’ Association has called for an indefinite strike from midnight March 16.

"Bengaluru traffic police banned heavy vehicles in the city from 7am to 11am and 4pm to 9pm citing traffic congestion. We are finding it difficult to find unloading staff at night. All truckers in Bengaluru will participate in the indefinite strike which will affect the supply of vegetables, fruits, flowers and couriers etc" said association president GR Shanmugappa.

Meanwhile, 21 auto-rickshaw unions have called for a three-day strike from March 20 opposing the bike taxi services in the city. The Unions are demanding a ban on bike taxi services on the lines of Delhi and Maharashtra.

Raghu Narayana Gowda of Peace Auto, one of the Unions participating in the strike, said: "States like Delhi and Maharashtra governments have already banned bike taxis. We are opposing white-board two-wheelers being used as bike taxis which is affecting the livelihood of auto drivers. Transport minister earlier promised to ban bike taxis but nothing has been done so far. All auto unions have decided to join the strike which will affect the auto services in the city" he said. Transport employees of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) affiliated to All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) have called for an indefinite strike from March 21 seeking pay revision.

Karnataka Elections 2023: AAP to chalk party manifesto for state polls after seeking people's opinio... HV Anantha Subbarao, president of KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation, said around 1.3 lakh employees will participate in the strike if their demands are not met by the state government. Earlier, four other transport unions under the banner of 'Sarige Nigmagala Noukarara Samana Manaskara Vedike' on March 8 decided to go on an indefinite strike from March 24. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai told reporters on March 16 that they have decided to raise the wages of transport department employees by 15%. "We will issue an order in this regard today". Separately, employees of electricity distribution companies such as Bescom (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) and KPTCL (Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited) called off their indefinite strike on March 16 after the state government raised wages by 20% on March 15. On March 1, Karnataka government employees withdrew the strike after the state government announced a 17% interim pay hike. In January, supply of Nandini milk was affected after a section of transporters went on a strike demanding revision payment and settlement of dues. In addition, health and anganwadi workers, farmers, BBMP employees, caste groups, and others protested in places such as Bengaluru's Freedom Park, demanding an increase in quotas. The slew of protests and strikes could pose a major challenge to the BJP-led state government ahead of polls and offer the opposition timely ammunition.

