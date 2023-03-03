 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAssembly Elections

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP MLA's son accepts Rs 40 lakh bribe, Rs 6 crore seized from home

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

The BJP MLA's son was caught red-handed on Thursday evening while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh from a contractor at the Karnataka Soap and Detergent Limited (KSDL) office.

Representative image

The Lokayukta police have recovered Rs 6 crore cash from the house of BJP MLA Madaal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Kumar a day after he was caught taking Rs 40 lakh bribe from a contractor.

According to Lokayukta sources, Prashanth, the chief accounts officer of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, was caught red-handed on Thursday evening while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh from a contractor at the Karnataka Soap and Detergent Limited (KSDL) office.

Virupakashappa is the chairman of KSDL and Prashanth was allegedly receiving 'first instalment' of the bribe on behalf of his father, the Lokayukta sources said. The policemen also found three bags full of cash from the KSDL office.

The Lokayukta sleuths raided Prashanth's house immediately after he was caught and continued their operations on Friday. The Lokayukta sources said on Friday they recovered Rs six crore in cash from Prashanth's house.