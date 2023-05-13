EC dismisses charge by Congress, says EVMs never sent to South Africa

EC asserted that neither EVMs were sent to South Africa nor does the country uses those machines

The Election Commission (EC) dismissed the Congress party's claim that electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the Karnataka Assembly polls were previously deployed in South Africa, pointing out the 'inaccuracy' of information and 'non-reliability' of the sources behind it.

Dismissing the party's claim, EC said it had used new EVMs manufactured by Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) for the polls in the southern state, asking the party to ensure that such 'rumour mongers' are brought to justice so that "INC's long-standing reputation of a responsible stakeholder in the Indian electoral system is not dented".

The poll panel asserted that neither EVMs were sent to South Africa nor does the country uses those machines, in a letter addressed to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

ECI on May 11 said, "A prima facie assessment of inaccuracy of the information and non-reliability of the sources cited by INC, can be discerned from several facts. Firstly, EC has never sent EVMs to any other country, including South Africa, nor has it imported EVMs. That South Africa does not employ EVMs can be easily verified from information uploaded on the website of the Election Commission of South Africa."

Moreover, EC mentioned the fact that only new EVMs produced by ECIL were used in these Karnataka polls, was communicated to Karnataka Congress through a letter written by the state chief electoral officer on March 29 in which a list of EVMs that had cleared first-level-check was also shared.

The poll body said the above standard operating procedure related to EVMs to be used for the Karnataka poll, as per records of the ECI, has confirmation of participation by INC representatives at each stage.

(With agency inputs)