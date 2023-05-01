 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP's Karnataka manifesto promises Rs 5,000 crore fund of funds for 'sunrise sector' startups

Moneycontrol News
Bengaluru / May 01, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

Karnataka Election 2023: The ruling party has also promised to develop an EV city on the outskirts of Bengaluru and exempt registration fee and road tax on EVs

Representative image

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised a Rs 5,000-crore fund of funds for the sunrise industry startups, including those in petrochemicals, food processing, space tourism and electric vehicles, in its manifesto for the Karnataka elections released on May 1.

"We will institute a fund of funds of Rs 5,000 crore to sunrise sector startups," said the manifesto, released nine days ahead of the polling day.

Funds of funds (FoF) is a mutual fund which utilises its pool of resources to invest in various kinds of mutual funds.

Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru remains the top city in terms of number of startups and funding.