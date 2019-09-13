    Home | Eye on india | Videos

eye on India video

Eye On India: Re-engineering Indian Healthcare

It is the world's largest government funded scheme targeting more than 50 crore of poorest beneficiaries or nearly 10 crore households where each family gets a cover of nearly Rs 5 lakh.

It is the world's largest government funded scheme targeting more than 50 crore of poorest beneficiaries or nearly 10 crore households where each family gets a cover of nearly Rs 5 lakh.

Watch accompanying video for more...


Tune in to CNBC-TV18 to
watch the next episode on


Wednesday,
11th September, 05:00 p.m.

Related Content