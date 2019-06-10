Eye On India: India’s Global Trade Agenda

Ahead of the G20 Summit in Japan at the end of the month and meeting of the G20 Trade Ministers at the end of this week, Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal wants India to set bigger targets for trade.Watch accompanying video for more...
Ahead of the G20 Summit in Japan at the end of the month and meeting of the G20 Trade Ministers at the end of this week, Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal wants India to set bigger targets for trade.Watch accompanying video for more...
Tune in to CNBC-TV18 to
watch the next episode on
Wednesday,
24th April, 10:00 p.m.