Eye on India: How to make electric vehicles a reality

At the recent Global Mobility Summit, Prime Minister Modi outlined his vision for India based on the Seven Cs principles that’s common, connected, convenient, congestion-free, charged, clean and cutting edge. Now according to a joint report by Niti Aayog and Rocky Mountain Institute, accelerated adoption of electric and shared vehicles could save USD 60 billion in diesel and petrol costs while cutting down as much as 1 gigatonne of carbon emissions for India by 2030