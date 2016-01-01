Back to
money
control
follow us on
Accelerating Technology
Securing Assets
Optimising Deals
Human Capital
Trust & Transparency
Risk & Regulatory Complexity
Home
follow us on
Home
Accelerating Technology
Securing Assets
Optimising Deals
Human Capital
Trust & Transparency
Risk & Regulatory Complexity
Back to
money
control
Moneycontrol
The Winning Leap
Risk & Regulatory Complexity
Risk & Regulatory with Guy Perry
Watch Guy Perry, President- Essel Infrastructure underscore the need for smart cities in India, the risk and regulatory issues in the infrastructure sector and how they are dealing with it.
Poll
Do you think Indian companies are ready to abolish the annual performance review?
Yes
No
Submit
Yes
38%
No
62%
#thewinningleap Tweets
Resources
Smart border management: An Indian perspective September 2016
Open pdf
|
Download
Destination India 2016: Unleashing the prowess
Open pdf
|
Download
Shaping Consumer Trends
Open pdf
|
Download
See All
Follow Us On
Home
|
Accelerating Technology
|
Securing Assets
|
Optimising Deals
|
Human Capital
|
Trust & Transparency
|
Risk & Regulatory Complexity
|
Disclaimer
|
Privacy Statement
|
Terms of Use
Follow Us On
Home
|
Accelerating Technology
|
Securing Assets
|
Optimising Deals
|
Human Capital
|
Trust & Transparency
|
Risk & Regulatory Complexity
|
Disclaimer
|
Privacy Statement
|
Terms of Use