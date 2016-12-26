Managing Risk on an Enterprise Scale

Enterprise Wide Risk Management helps an organization map their threats and risks, thereby reducing the chances of disruption and disaster.

Is the phrase “risk management” an oxymoron? Well, it would depend on the definition of risk. The term risk is applied from engineering to insurance to management and it should come as no surprise that there are different definitions for it. However, it seems the Chinese have done justice to the term. Risk in Chinese is denoted as. The first symbol represents danger whereas the second symbol denotes opportunity. Any human endeavour has an inherent risk attached to it. From hunting to space exploration, every major paradigm shift occurred because someone somewhere was willing to take a risk. A person buying stock options has exposed themselves to economic risk whereas bungee jumping exposes a person to physical risk. On a lighter note, a person jumping of a high rise without a parachute faces no risk. Death is certain.







In investment parlance, risk and reward are interlinked. Like the adage, “no gain without pain,” those wanting higher returns will need to take on higher risk. People invest in the stock market due to the possibility of significantly higher returns over bonds, or bank deposits. However, the line gets blurry as one moves away from investments and into the business world. A business that takes no risk is likely to stagnate. On the other hand, exposing a business to the wrong kind of risk can wreck a company. Since humans are inherently prone to risk, every company, too, will be exposed to all kinds of risk. Essentially, good management is all about making the right choices when exposed to risks.







Managing risk is not a new phenomenon. Be it the merchants of Venice or the coffee shops of London, investors and companies were in the constant pursuit of mitigating risk while ensuring profits. Now, we call it Enterprise Wide Risk Management. EWRM is a relatively new management approach that propagates a much more accepting and open attitude towards risks. Companies are encouraged to look at risk from a new perspective and not be daunted or scared but to rather grade, manage and even exploit risks. The goals are simple, to develop an all-encompassing plan about the various threats ranging from inconsequential to existential and then to manage them in a manner that they no longer pose a threat.







Generally, organisations tend to view risk from a finance perspective. Anything that poses a threat to the top-line or bottom-line, needs to be tackled. Risk management products like insurance, derivatives or even swaps have been at the centre of the risk management story. Since these products offer rich rewards, they are always in the spotlight. However, there is another story- the human story which doesn’t get the attention it deserves. For example, attrition is a worldwide phenomenon which occurs in every firm which is a vulnerability. It would be incorrect to label it as a risk. However, every company has a specialized workforce who are critical to operations. The demand for such employees, always being high, pose a risk (employees being poached by rivals), where the management needs to step in and mitigate the risk.







EWRM also goes on to deal with cyber threats, hazard risks and public perception risks. A “Risk Register” can be created by grading each risk against the probability of the occurrence and vulnerability of the organization. A smart organisation will classify risks and routinely evaluate them. Considering the disruptive environment we find ourselves in, what seems like a threat today can very well turn into a risk tomorrow.







Risks can also provide the opportunity for higher returns. In the annals of history, this notion can be best exemplified by Lloyd’s Coffee shop in London. During the British colonial expansion in the 17th Century, the resource trade was booming and attracting the attention of rivals and pirates. Ship owners faced higher risk which led to better seaworthy ships and powerful weapons. Since Lloyd’s was a popular haunt for ship owners, merchants and sailors, the place quickly turned into the nerve centre of shipping news. It also gave birth to the idea of specialised insurance and risk pooling, turning a risk into an opportunity.







While EWRM is not clearly defined, new Companies Act 2013 more or less mandates that companies need to undertake EWRM by setting a particular set of responsibilities for various stakeholders, in the context of internal financial controls and enterprise wide risk management. Whether the impetus is compliance or strategy, EWRM is going mainstream, and that can only be a good thing for all the stakeholders involved.

