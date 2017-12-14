&
home
Knowledge centre
expert talk
fintech awards
about the initiative
Home
>>
Rubique
>>
KNOWLEDGE CENTER
KNOWLEDGE CENTER
FintechEdge
Source:
CNBC-TV18
The rise of the Plastic Currency
Usage of Plastic or Digital currency is on the rise. Here's how it works.
image source : reuters
your voice
Do you think India is undergoing a fintech revolution?
Yes
No
SUBMIT
83%
Yes
17%
No
Business Associates Corner
Debjit Dutta- Rubique helps customers understand their eligibility criteria
Janardhan Toraskar- Rubique technology has made everything much easier
Prasad Adsule- Rubique has allowed me to mix every bank product & showcase to the customers
more
#Rubique Tweets