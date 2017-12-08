5 Ways to Improve Your Credit Score

image source : reuters



If you are finding it difficult to get credit cards or loans approved or you are unable to get favorable rates for financing, perhaps it is time to make some improvements to your credit score. Here are five ways to boost your credit health.





Ensure that your credit reports are accurate. The first and foremost step to boosting your credit health is to analyze your credit reports. You can obtain a copy of your credit report from your credit bureau (CIBIL) and check for errors. This report basically contains information such as your repayment schedules and the amounts that you hold for each loan/account, which is then used to calculate your credit score. Once you have your credit report in hand, analyze it for potential errors. Your credit history is likely to affect your capacity of procuring future funding and hence it is important to keep a regular check on your credit score.

Examine the various factors that are negatively impacting your credit score. There are five key factors that hold the answer to amending your credit score. If you can fix these issues you will be able to increase your credit score naturally.





Payment history - A history of making late payments can be viewed as a huge risk to creditors or lenders. This factor as the greatest effect on an individual's credit score.



Amount of debt - If you currently have maxed out all your credit cards, lenders worry that you will be unable to take on more credit and may decline on extending further credit unless the payments for the initial amounts are made.



New to credit - Lenders usually look into credit history before lending and hence if you are new to credit and borrowing, there is not a lot of information for them to make a quick decision. You may need some time to build up your credit score.



Mix of accounts - A blend of various loans reveals to lenders that you are able to handle different types of credits such as credit cards and personal loans, for instance. However, if the only credit you hold is in the form of a credit card, you might be keeping your score from improving.



History of credit applications - If you have applied for a number of credit cards in a short span of time, lenders are apprehensive on the sudden surge of applications and may fear that you are overstraining financially.





Look into the exact factors that are causing your credit score from improving. When analyzing your credit report you will realize exactly what is causing your credit score from getting better. If the data in your credit report is factual, and you are aware of what is going wrong, you may want to work towards fixing it by creating an action plan.

Rectifying late payments. Unfortunately, closing an account is not likely to make your late payments go away. To get yourself back on the right track, your best bet is to set up payment due date alerts with all your loans and credit accounts and pay them before the due date arrives. Your repayment behavior is a critical factor in calculating the score. More than one third of your score is basically a track record of all your loan and credit card payments. Once you start paying all your monthly dues on time and in full, you are likely to see an immediate improvement on your credit score. Ensure that your payments are made at least five working days before the due date.

Avoid reaching the maximum credit limit on your credit card. One of the quickest ways of correcting your credit score is to keep away from utilizing your credit cards to its upper limit. Control your monthly credit card bill to approximately 50% of the limit. For example, if your credit limit is around Rs. 75,000 a month, ensure that you do not exceed more than Rs. 40,000. Utilizing more than 50% of your credit card is a sign to lenders that you might be having issues with spending and that may not be able to keep aside enough to repay your debt obligations, which would invariably cause your credit score to drop.



Your credit score can take anywhere between 4-12 months to get better, depending upon your circumstances or situation. With diligence, commitment and persistence you will be able to attain your credit goal.