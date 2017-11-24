Zimbabwe's new President: What you need to know about the 'Crocodile'

Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in as Zimbabwe's next President in Harare on Friday, days after Robert Mugabe stepped down after 37 years in power.

Addressing thousands of supporters outside the ruling ZANU-PF party's offices in the capital, Mnangagwa said, "The people have spoken. The voice of the people is the voice of God".

Mugabe finally stepped down earlier this week after being granted immunity from prosecution and was assured safety and protection in the country.

Last week, Zimbabwe's military had taken over the country, in what the African Union said 'seemed like a coup'.

The tussle had started earlier this month when then-Vice President Mnangagwa was unceremoniously sacked by Mugabe.

Mnangagwa, the former spy chief, enjoys strong support among members of Zimbabwe’s armed forces and was for long thought to be Mugabe's successor.

Sacking of 75-year-old Mnangagwa was seen as a signal that the world's oldest ruling Head-of-State was favouring his wife Grace Mugabe to succeed him in the ruling Zanu-PF party as well as the presidency.

Early years and liberation hero

Mnangagwa was born in what was then called Southern Rhodesia. His family was forced to flee the country because of his father's political activism. He studied law but had to do so in a prison.

Like Mugabe, Mnangagwa too participated in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle. After being associated with the United National Independence Party and the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU), Mnangagwa joined the newly formed Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU).

He had by then left private practice, went to fight in the Mozambican War of Independence, where he met Robert Mugabe and became his bodyguard and assistant.

Mnangagwa was alongside Mugabe at the negotiations where an agreement that recognizing the Republic of Zimbabwe was signed.

After independence, Mnangagwa became Zimbabwe's first Minister for National Security.

Between 1988 and 2000, Mnangagwa served as the minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and as the Leader of the House. He also served as the minister of finance and foreign affairs for a brief period.

In 2007, a coup attempt was foiled. A retired army captain and close to 400 soldiers had planned to oust Mugabe and ask Mnangagwa to take over. However, Mnangagwa called the act "stupid", dismissing allegations that he was behind the plot.

As an election agent, Mnangagwa played an instrumental role in Mugabe's re-election in 2008 and 2013.

The 'Crocodile'

Mnangagwa has earned the nickname 'crocodile', an animal feared in Zimbabwean lore for its stealth and ruthlessness.

Rights groups say 20,000 civilians, mostly from the Ndebele tribe, were killed, for which both Mugabe and Mnangagwa have been accused. Mugabe denied genocide or crimes against humanity but admitted it was a "moment of madness". Mnangagwa’s role remains shrouded in mystery.

He backed Mugabe’s economic nationalism, especially a drive to force foreign firms to hand majority stakes to local blacks, suggesting he may not be the pro-market pragmatist many investors have been hoping for.