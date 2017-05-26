App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 26, 2017 11:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Young Li to head Alibaba Mobile BG International biz division

"In his new role, Young Li will help us in consolidating all businesses of IBD including our key overseas markets of India, Indonesia and Russia. He will also take lead in product strategy and business for our strategic products like UC News," Alibaba Mobile Business Group President Jack Huang said in a statement.

Young Li to head Alibaba Mobile BG International biz division

Alibaba Mobile Business Group announced the appointment of Young Li as Head of International Business Department that covers business in India, Indonesia and Russia.

"In his new role, Young Li will help us in consolidating all businesses of IBD including our key overseas markets of India, Indonesia and Russia. He will also take lead in product strategy and business for our strategic products like UC News," Alibaba Mobile Business Group President Jack Huang said in a statement.

Prior to this, Young Li was the head of UC News where he played a key role in spearheading the product’s success in markets such as India and Indonesia. Young Li has also led the UC Browser product team in key markets of South East Asia and Russia.

UC News has crossed 100 million monthly active users contribuited by growth in India and Indonesia market since its launch in June 2016.

tags #Alibaba #Alibaba Mobile Business Group #World News #Young Li

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.