Young Li to head Alibaba Mobile BG International biz division

Alibaba Mobile Business Group announced the appointment of Young Li as Head of International Business Department that covers business in India, Indonesia and Russia.

"In his new role, Young Li will help us in consolidating all businesses of IBD including our key overseas markets of India, Indonesia and Russia. He will also take lead in product strategy and business for our strategic products like UC News," Alibaba Mobile Business Group President Jack Huang said in a statement.

Prior to this, Young Li was the head of UC News where he played a key role in spearheading the product’s success in markets such as India and Indonesia. Young Li has also led the UC Browser product team in key markets of South East Asia and Russia.

UC News has crossed 100 million monthly active users contribuited by growth in India and Indonesia market since its launch in June 2016.