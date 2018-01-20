Year one in office: Donald Trump rides economic boom, xenophia wave

Just as the Donald Trump administration turned one, the US government was plunged into a historic shutdown – the third in a quarter of a century – after Democrats stalled a spending bill in order to oppose the government’s decision to rescind the Obama-era DACA policy.



Not looking good for our great Military or Safety & Security on the very dangerous Southern Border. Dems want a Shutdown in order to help diminish the great success of the Tax Cuts, and what they are doing for our booming economy.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

The DACA protects undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children. But by forcing a US government shutdown, the Democratic Party just doubled down on a bet it has lost badly recently -- that it is willing to stare down Trump on the cornerstone subject of his politics, race. Even at the risk of angering traditional white, “the real” , Americans. The US President, of course, did not waste any time rubbing this in.

---

Two years ago, imagining Donald Trump as the leader of the free world would have been very difficult for most. Trump was, after all, an attention-seeking real-estate tycoon, turned reality-TV star and was known for his big mouth, questionable business acumen, and general intellect.

But over the course of his campaign, dismissed as a joke early on, Trump showed he had found a way to tap into the vast political potential that simmering race tensions in the American heartland offer.

Real, or inflation-adjusted, wages have been stagnant in the US for about four decades now. Economists argue that the reasons for this are many: the decline of the manufacturing prowess of the world’s largest economy thanks to globalisation, increase in productivity brought on by technology, and less-educated workers being muscled out by the rise of the “knowledge economy”.

But many Republicans, whose party's core base comprises right-leaning white Americans, have taken a rather simplistic view of this. They believe that the Great American Dream is over because greedy and corrupt politicians in Washington allowed jobs to be shipped abroad, while welcoming immigrants of all colours to come to the US and take away those that were left.

Trump took the most extreme version of this narrative, and combined it with his outsider-in-politics status, trademark bombast, adept use of social media and a realization of what his core base wants – to hell with inaction and political correctness – and pulled off a miracle in the November of 2016.

One year since he took office in January last year, the President has continued to play the man-of-action and race cards in hopes they would continue to pay dividends.

---

Trump was voted to office with the hope that he would ‘make America great again’. Having made such a tall promise to the American people, the US President moved swiftly in the first few months of his term.

On the economic front, he passed a tax overhaul bill worth nearly USD 1.5 trillion, cut regulation (often controversially, such as ending US’ “war on coal”) or amped up protectionist laws in order to curb exporting of jobs.

Nearly each of these moves was short-term in nature. The tax cuts would almost definitely worsen US’ deficit problem, deregulation in environment-sensitive activities would aggravate climate change and the impact of a protectionist policy beyond the first year is negative for the country's GDP, according to Morgan Stanley.

The US economy, on the path of recovery since the 2008 crisis, is meanwhile shining brighter than it has in years.



Stock Market at all time high, unemployment at lowest level in years (wages will start going up) and our base has never been stronger! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2017

On the foreign policy front, Trump scored a few wins, thanks to the US’ still-prevailing clout across the world, free or otherwise. The US President helped accelerate the successful war on ISIS – even as Russia's Vladimir Putin took a share of the credit – and made major moves in the Middle East, each of which appears to be panning out in the US’ interest. He virtually went eyeball-to-eyeball with North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un, and one could argue he came out victorious.

Domestically, Trump has let his winner -- the race card -- run free. The government’s controversial ban on inbound travelers from several Muslim-majority nations, Trump’s terming of some African nations as “shithole” countries whose immigrants should not be allowed to enter the US, as well as his failure to disassociate himself from white nationalists, attest to this.

---

But not all is hunky-dory with the Trump regime. In most cases, the President has either overplayed his hand, or his strengths are fast turning out to be his weaknesses.

Republicans too have started believing race relations have worsened under Trump, or that he tweets too much.

According to Gallup, a day before his anniversary, his overall approval ratings stood at 38 percent, the worst ever for any modern US president at end of their first year in office.

His trademark narcissism has left him with few friends – churn at the White House remains “off the charts”, even as high-ranking officials in the government are fired as quickly as they are hired.

The moderate wing of the Republican Party has always opposed Trump. During the election campaign, the party’s 2012 candidate Mitt Romney labelled Trump a “phoney” and a “fraud”. Party veterans such as Lindsey Graham and John McCain have been running a near-permanent campaign against Trump – both either voted against or abstained from voting in the Senate on the spending bill, whose failure to pass shut down the government overnight.

To make things worse, Trump has shown wanton disregard for rules, as was evident in the abrupt firing of FBI chief James Comey for looking into alleged links between his campaign and Russia. An ongoing investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller could go against the commander-in-chief.

Put simply, year one of Trump saw him juggle too many balls. Any one mistake could backfire spectacularly. But unlike in the world of business, where you could recover from a bankruptcy, Trump should know the path in politics is often more treacherous.